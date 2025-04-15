West Virginia Defensive Lineman Makai Byerson Throws Name in Transfer Portal
West Virginia redshirt freshman defensive lineman Makai Byerson announced on X on Tuesday morning that he would l be entering the transfer portal.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the blessings, guidance, and strength he has given me throughout my journey. I also want to thank West Virginia for many lessons and the opportunity, but with that said I am entering my name in the transfer portal.”
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Byerson was a part of West Virginia's 2024 recruiting class and picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
As a senior at Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia, Byerson recorded 103 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, six sacks, and two interceptions.
During his true freshman season, Byerson only appeared in one game, which came against UAlbany in Week 2. He notched one tackle in the Mountaineers' 49-14 win.
Byerson will have four years of eligibility remaining.
