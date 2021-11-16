Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    West Virginia Depth Chart vs. Texas

    West Virginia releases its depth chart ahead of Texas
    On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the season finale against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

    There is one change to this week's depth chart with Sean Ryan taking the top spot over Isaiah Esdale who has missed practice the last two weeks with two upper body injuries and has been listed day to day. 

    Practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: T.J. Banks, Charles Finley

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

    Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum, Parker Moorer

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Charles Woods, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

    SPEAR: Jackie Matthews, Scottie Young Jr.

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Evan Staley

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich

    PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

    Texas defensive back Caden Sterns, left, and defensive back Anthony Cook run down West Virginia wide receiver Sam James in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020.
