West Virginia Depth Chart vs. Texas

On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the season finale against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at noon EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

There is one change to this week's depth chart with Sean Ryan taking the top spot over Isaiah Esdale who has missed practice the last two weeks with two upper body injuries and has been listed day to day.

Practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: T.J. Banks, Charles Finley

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum, Parker Moorer

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Charles Woods, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

SPEAR: Jackie Matthews, Scottie Young Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich

PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

