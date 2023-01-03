Skip to main content

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

Another Mountaineer defender to the portal.

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports.

Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.

Carr becomes the eighth Mountaineer scholarship defender to enter the portal this offseason.

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

