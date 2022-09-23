Blacksburg, VA - The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) held onto the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 Thursday night.

The West Virginia Mountaineers were held to a three and out on their opening drive before pinned at their own two to begin drive number two. However, aided by Hokie penalties, the Mountaineers drove down to the Virginia Tech five-yard line before settling for a field goal and grabbed the early 3-0 advantage.

Virginia Tech answered on the following drive, a series that started late in the first quarter and began the second quarter with quarterback Grant Wells hit receiver in the corner of the endzone to claim the Hokies first lead of the night.

West Virginia cut it to one after settling another field goal but the Mountaineers would find the endzone with 11 seconds remaining in the first half to reclaim the lead and take 13-7 lead into the break.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers again settled for a field goal on their opening drive of the second half and the Hokies answered with a field goal of their own.

Then, the Mountaineers constructed another long drive but found paydirt after Justin Johnson carried into the endzone from six yards out to to extend the Mountaineers leads 23-10.

West Virginia sealed the game after freshman defensive back Jacolby Spells stepped in front of a Grant Wells pass and ran it back of a touchdown to increase the lead by 23, 33-10.

