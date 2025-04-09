West Virginia Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka to Enter Transfer Portal
Wednesday morning, West Virginia redshirt freshman linebacker Obinna Onwuka announced in a post on X that he will be entering the transfer portal. Onwuka's name, along with several others, disappeared from the team's official roster shortly after the Gold and Blue Showcase over the weekend.
Onwuka initially planned to enter the transfer portal back in the winter when the coaching change occurred but decided to stick it out and never submitted the paperwork. Onwuka's departure can be a result of scheme, playing time, or the fact that the roster will likely need to be trimmed to 105, assuming roster limits are put in place in the very near future.
As noted in Amir Leonard-Jean Charles' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Coming out of high school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Onwuka chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Penn State, Temple, Toledo, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others. He did not appear in any games this past season.
Onwuka will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
