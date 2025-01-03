West Virginia Expected to Hire Chuck Lillie as General Manager
According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the West Virginia University football program is expected to hire Chuck Lillie as the general manager.
Lillie spent last season with the Oklahoma University football as the assistant general manager where his role consisted of organization, player evaluations, roster building, the transfer portal and NIL.
Lillie served as a scouting analyst the previous four seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Baltimore (MD) native spent five seasons at Clemson.
In 2019, Lillie was a Pro Scouting Intern with the New York Giants during the preseason before returning to Clemson to serve as a Playoff Analyst for the Tigers’ 2019 campaign. In his one summer in East Rutherford, Lillie studied and evaluated NFL players and made cut-up tapes on players for the Giants’ Pro Personnel Department to evaluate. He also monitored the daily NFL waiver wire and managed free agent short lists across all positions. In addition, Lillie wrote advanced scouting reports on upcoming opponents, including team tendencies and personnel packages, and he assisted with all free agent workouts.
Lillie served as a recruiting assistant, then a recruiting operations intern before elevating to a defensive graduate student intern the Tigers during their undefeated National Championship run in 2018. During his time, he earned his undergraduate degree in Sports Communication and his master’s degree in Athletic Leadership.