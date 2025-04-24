West Virginia Extends Offer to McNeese State WR Jer'Michael Carter
The West Virginia University football coaching staff has connected with transfer receiver Jer’Michael Carter and an extender an offer.
The six-foot-four 184-pound wide out spent the last two seasons at McNeese State, an FCS program.
As a freshman, he appeared in four games and hauled in three receptions for 56 yards.
He upped his production last season as a sophomore, leading the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (537) yards and touchdown receptions (3), while averaging 15.5 yards per reception in 12 games.
Carter recorded a career-best six receptions against Lamar in the season finale and racked up a career-high 108 receiving yards on five receptions against Houston Christian.
The Kentwood, Louisiana, native has received plenty of attention since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Along with West Virginia, he has also received offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, UConn, Colorado State, Baylor, Vanderbilt, and Utah.
