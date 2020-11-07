West Virginia Falls Short at Texas

Texas wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard after running back Bijan Robinson gashed the West Virginia defense for a 54-yard scamper on the first play of the game. The Mountaineers got Texas to third down twice with a chance to hold them to three, but just couldn't get off the field. QB Sam Ehlinger connected with Brennan Eagles for a 7-yard touchdown to open the lid on the scoring.

West Virginia went to Bryce Ford-Wheaton on the first couple plays of the game to get the Mountaineer offense jumpstarted. On a crucial 3rd and 10 near midfield, Jarret Doege dropped one in the bucket to sophomore receiver Winston Wright Jr. for a 39-yard gain, which set up a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Leddie Brown on the following play.

The Longhorns seemed to be on the move once again but safety Tykee Smith made a nice play in coverage over the middle to cause an incompletion and force Texas to punt. Ryan Bujcevski pinned West Virginia inside their own three-yard line to give great field position for their defense.

Both defenses buckled down in the 2nd quarter as the only points came from Texas kicker Cameron Dicker at the start of the quarter. Things got interesting near the end of the first half as West Virginia moved the ball into plus territory and decided to go for it on 4th and 5. Doege tried to hit his man on a slant over the middle, which was wide open, but a Texas defensive lineman got a hand on the ball. Doege caught it, threw it to an open Isaiah Esdale for the first down but was called off due to an illegal forward pass. Once the ball has been thrown forward once, it can not be thrown forward again even if it was a deflected ball.

Texas tried to steal some points prior to the end of the half, but West Virginia was able to hold them to a field goal try. Dicker's kick from 48 yards missed just to the left of the upright to hold the score at 10-7 at the half, Texas with the lead.

The Mountaineers got the start to the 2nd half that they needed by getting some points on the board. Jarret Doege went 5/6 on the drive for 50 yards and even kept the ball on a read option for an eight yard rush. However, West Virginia had to settle for a Casey Legg field goal after T'Vondre Sweat got a hand on the ball for the second time of the day. Right guard Michael Brown couldn't keep his man on the ground, which cost West Virginia a chance at four extra points. Legg hit the chip shot field goal to tie the game at ten a piece.

Getting off the field on 3rd down continued to haunt the Mountaineers in the 2nd half as Texas converted on two opportunities, one of which was a 33-yard touchdown to Jake Smith on 3rd and 10. Sean Mahone was the man in coverage down the field and just couldn't quite hang with Smith's speed.

West Virginia stayed hot with the passing game on their next drive and had what would have been a game-tying touchdown to Winston Wright Jr. in the middle-back of the end zone but after review, it was ruled incomplete. DeMarvion Overshown came through the middle untouched on 3rd down and registered the sack on Doege. Legg trotted out for another field goal and sailed it through to cut the lead to 17-13 just before the end of the 3rd quarter.

Early in the next Texas possession, the Mountaineers nearly caught a huge break as Sam Ehlinger threw what appeared to be a backward pass that was recovered by West Virginia but after review, they called it as an incompletion. That would have given West Virginia's offense the ball inside the Texas 30. Fortunately for Neal Brown, his defense was able to get a stop on 3rd down and get the ball back.

With about four minutes to go in the game, Neal Brown decided to go for it on 4th and 1. Doege pulled the read option and threw it to Ali Jennings on a slant route that fell incomplete, but should have warranted a pass interference call on Texas. That no-call had a big factor in the outcome of the game as Texas was able to run out the remainder of the clock to hold onto the win, 17-13.

West Virginia falls to 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will return home next week to play host to TCU.

