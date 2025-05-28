Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Featured on Cover of College Football 26 Video Game

A little love for the Mountaineers!

Schuyler Callihan

The highly anticipated release of the EA Sports College Football 26 covers was revealed on Tuesday. One featured Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, while the other featured a number of players, fans, and mascots of several schools.

If you zoom in on the picture on the left in the embedded tweet below, you'll spot a fan rocking West Virginia gear holding a WVU flag under the six in 26. Sure, it might not be a player or mascot plastered front and center, but hey, it counts, right? It beats Pitt, who by my eyes, isn't featured at all on either cover.

On Thursday, the next exciting step to reaching the new game is the release of the official trailer. This will provide a sneak peek at what this year's game will look like and showcase new features that have been implemented.

Fans can pre-order the game now and can begin playing on July 10th. If you buy the Deluxe Edition or the EA SPORTS MVP Bundle, players will have access to the game three days early on July 7th.

