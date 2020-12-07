West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs Iowa State

West Virginia was beaten soundly over the weekend by No. 9 Iowa State falling 42-6. There wasn't any one aspect of the game that was pretty, but defensively, it was an absolute nightmare for co-defensive coordinators Jahmile Addae and Jordan Lesley. The West Virginia defense came into the game as the top-ranked defense nationally in the Power Five but gave up 483 total yards and 42 points to the Cyclones.

Let's see where it all went wrong and how the defense graded out as a unit.

Run defense: F

The Cyclones had their way upfront and completely dominated the line of scrimmage. West Virginia struggled to get any push, resulting in big gains on the ground left and right. Guys were not fitting gaps, missing tackles, and just got pushed around way too easily. As a team, Iowa State rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Breece Hall, the nation's leading rusher, had a solid day going for 97 yards and a score, but it was Kene Nwangwu that torched the Mountaineer defense. He finished the evening with 77 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries (8.6 yards per carry). This was by far the worst outing the Mountaineers have had all season in stopping the run.

Pass defense: F

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy carved up the Mountaineer secondary pretty good, completing 20 of his 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Both corners Nicktroy Fortune and Dreshun Miller did not play to the level we have been accustomed to seeing and gave receivers too much room to work. Again, missed tackles seemed to have been a big issue in the passing game just as much as it was in stopping the run. Coming into the game, West Virginia had the 4th best pass defense in the entire country, but it sure as heck did not look like it on Saturday.

Pressure: F

Since I began doing these, I don't believe I've ever graded an entire side of the ball with F's, and I try not to because football is a tough game to play, especially at the Power Five level. With that said, this week was deserving of three F's, and I don't know if you'll find too many people that would say otherwise.

The Mountaineers generated zero pressure on Purdy, which allowed him to stand in the pocket and pick the defense apart. The defense registered zero sacks, zero QB hurries, and only two tackles for loss - those types of numbers are not going to win you games in the Big 12.

