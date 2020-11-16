West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs TCU

Pass Defense: A

TCU QB Max Duggan had a rough day vs this stingy Mountaineer defense. He only completed 16 of his 20 passes going for only 161 yards and an interception. His QBR on the day? Just 33.9. West Virginia's secondary did a really good job taking away any chance at explosive plays as the longest pass of the day went for only 19 yards. The Mountaineers finished with four pass breakups and an interception.

Run Defense: B-

There were a few plays during the game where West Virginia misfit gaps and just got out of place on run plays. None of those plays ended up killing them for big gains, but it's something they will have to fix moving forward. QB Max Duggan rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns the week prior and in this game, he went for just 19 yards on 10 carries. The Mountaineers did a good job of keeping a set of eyes on him throughout the duration of the game and never let his legs be much of a factor. As a team, the Horned Frogs rushed for 134 yards on 34 attempts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Not bad numbers, but you know Neal Brown expects those totals to be a little lower than where they ended up.

Pressure: C-

This has been a bit of a disappointing area on the defense over the past two weeks as they were only able to get to Duggan once on the day and had just one QB hurry. The lone sack of the day came from true freshman Ahkeem Mesidor who leads the team in sacks with five. For the Mountaineers to win these final two games, they're going to have to turn up the heat and get to the quarterback more often.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.