West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs Iowa State

The Mountaineers failed to reach the end zone in Saturday's blowout loss to Iowa State, and if it weren't for Tyler Sumpter's two field goals, West Virginia would have been shutout for the first time since 2013. It was an ugly performance all the way around, which resulted in the worst graded game the offense has had this season.

Pass game: D

Statistically, the Mountaineers weren't terrible in the passing game as QB Jarret Doege threw for 209 yards and zero interceptions, but it wasn't good enough. He missed on a handful of throws, appeared to have had a miscommunication on a couple of throws, and had some passes dropped by receivers. When you play a top 10 team on the road, you have to make the routine plays, and that's something head coach Neal Brown echoed in the postgame press conference. As I've said all season long, Doege does a good job of taking care of the football, but he doesn't present a real threat for opposing defenses in the passing game. For West Virginia to win games, he has to bring more to the table, as do the receivers.

Run game: F

When the Mountaineers can run it well, they win. When they struggle to run, they lose. That's been the theme of this team all season long, and it was a major factor as to why the offense struggled so badly on Saturday in Ames. Leddie Brown rushed for just 48 yards on 14 carries (3.4 avg), but I pin a lot of this on the offensive line. Brown ran hard but just didn't have much of a lane to run through.

Blocking: F

By far, the worst outing of the year for the West Virginia offensive line. The unit allowed three sacks, four QB hits, and five tackles for loss- that's way too many negative plays. Redshirt freshman Brandon Yates had a rough day allowing three sacks, including two on back-to-back plays. Yates will be a solid lineman, but he's still young and is learning while going up against some of the best in the Big 12.

