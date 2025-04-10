West Virginia Freshman Defensive Back Sammy Etienne to Enter Transfer Portal
Thursday morning, West Virginia freshman defensive back Sammy Etienne (5'11", 175 lbs) announced in a post on X that he will be entering the transfer portal.
"After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 5 years of eligibility left. I'm grateful for my family’s support and for WVU, where I built lifelong relationships. Trusting God's plan and excited for what’s next!!"
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Etienne chose the Mountaineers over Kansas State, while also holding offers from Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, UT-Martin, and a few others.
He only appeared in five games during his senior season at Lakeland High School. As a junior, he put himself on the map by collecting 59 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception.
He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
