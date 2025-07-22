West Virginia Has Two of the Big 12’s Top Graded Corners, According to PFF
West Virginia's defense will come with many question marks in 2025, but the one area they should feel pretty good about is corner. They have a number of experienced players who have started a bunch of games throughout their careers, including Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama transfer) and Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada transfer).
According to Pro Football Focus, the projected starting duo for the Mountaineers occupies two of the top three spots in the Big 12's highest-graded corners.
Jordan Scruggs (81.1)
West Virginia will be the fifth school for Scruggs in as many years. Before landing in Morgantown, he spent time at Washburn (Division II), Central Missouri (Division II), Hutchinson CC (JUCO), and South Alabama. In 12 games (nine starts) last season with the Jaguars, Scruggs totaled 69 tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one interception.
Michael Coats Jr. (80.8)
Coats is a JUCO product as well, spending parts of three seasons at East Central CC in Mississippi. He then transferred to Nevada in 2023 and saw limited action there before becoming one of the nation's most active corners in 2024. Last season, he registered 41 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and four interceptions.
