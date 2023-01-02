Skip to main content

West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach

The Mountaineers have a new leader in the receivers room.

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach.

 “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.” 

Former receivers coach Tony Washington left for the same position at Liberty where he will reunite with head coach Jamey Chadwell after one season in Morgantown.

Washington spent two seasons on Chadwell's staff at Coastal Carolina (2020-21) before taking the job at WVU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marshall was a grad assistant at WVU for two years (2020-21) and worked with the receivers during his time with the program. This past season, Marshall landed his first full-time collegiate coaching gig as the receivers coach at VMI.

Marshall played wide receiver at Purdue from 2013-16 and totaled 47 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns during his career. Before getting his start in coaching as the offensive coordinator at Champagnat High School in Florida, Marshall played one year of professional football with the Ottawa Red Blacks of the CFL.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

DSC_7063
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19557879_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19503693_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint and forward Tre Mitchell.
Basketball

WVU Squares off Against Oklahoma State to Wrap up Road Trip

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19483648_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19440630_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19649287_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs to the locker room following a 23-6 victory against the New York Jets at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Reaches Another Milestone

By Christopher Hall