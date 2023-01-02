West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach.

“I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”

Former receivers coach Tony Washington left for the same position at Liberty where he will reunite with head coach Jamey Chadwell after one season in Morgantown.

Washington spent two seasons on Chadwell's staff at Coastal Carolina (2020-21) before taking the job at WVU.

Marshall was a grad assistant at WVU for two years (2020-21) and worked with the receivers during his time with the program. This past season, Marshall landed his first full-time collegiate coaching gig as the receivers coach at VMI.

Marshall played wide receiver at Purdue from 2013-16 and totaled 47 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns during his career. Before getting his start in coaching as the offensive coordinator at Champagnat High School in Florida, Marshall played one year of professional football with the Ottawa Red Blacks of the CFL.

