West Virginia, Iowa State Kickoff and Broadcast Announced

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will kickoff Saturday at 3:30 pm EST on ESPN. 

West Virginia is 5-3 all-time versus Iowa State and is 3-1 in Ames, IA. However, the Cyclones have taken the last two meetings against the Mountaineers.

