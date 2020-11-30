West Virginia, Iowa State Kickoff and Broadcast Announced

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will kickoff Saturday at 3:30 pm EST on ESPN.

West Virginia is 5-3 all-time versus Iowa State and is 3-1 in Ames, IA. However, the Cyclones have taken the last two meetings against the Mountaineers.

