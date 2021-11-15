West Virginia, Kansas Kickoff and TV Announced

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released the kickoff and television times for the final weekend of college football. West Virginia is scheduled to meet Kansas on Saturday, November 27, at 7:00 pm EST and will be televised on FS1.

West Virginia is 9-1 all-time versus Kansas, including winning the last seven meetings.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

