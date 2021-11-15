Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    West Virginia, Kansas Kickoff and TV Announced

    The Big 12 Conference schedules kickoff and television for the season finale matchup between West Virginia and Kansas
    On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released the kickoff and television times for the final weekend of college football. West Virginia is scheduled to meet Kansas on Saturday, November 27, at 7:00 pm EST and will be televised on FS1.

    West Virginia is 9-1 all-time versus Kansas, including winning the last seven meetings. 

    Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

