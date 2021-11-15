Publish date:
West Virginia, Kansas Kickoff and TV Announced
The Big 12 Conference schedules kickoff and television for the season finale matchup between West Virginia and Kansas
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released the kickoff and television times for the final weekend of college football. West Virginia is scheduled to meet Kansas on Saturday, November 27, at 7:00 pm EST and will be televised on FS1.
West Virginia is 9-1 all-time versus Kansas, including winning the last seven meetings.
