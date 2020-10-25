West Virginia, Kansas State Broadcasting on ESPN2

The Big 12 Conference announced the Halloween matchup between Kansas State and West Virginia this Saturday at Mountaineer Field will be televised on ESPN2 with kickoff slated for noon.

West Virginia upset nationally-ranked Kansas State last year in Manhattan, KS 24-20

The all-time series is knotted up 5-5, but the Mountaineers have won four-straight over the Wildcats.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly