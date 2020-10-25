SI.com
West Virginia, Kansas State Broadcasting on ESPN2

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference announced the Halloween matchup between Kansas State and West Virginia this Saturday at Mountaineer Field will be televised on ESPN2 with kickoff slated for noon. 

West Virginia upset nationally-ranked Kansas State last year in Manhattan, KS 24-20

The all-time series is knotted up 5-5, but the Mountaineers have won four-straight over the Wildcats. 

