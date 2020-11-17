SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia LB Tony Fields II Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, announced that West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II has accepted his invite to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Fields transferred into the West Virginia program late in the summer from Arizona where he was an all-conference performer. He has slid right into the Mountaineer defense and has become one of the most valuable and reliable players in the Big 12 Conference. Through the first eight games of the season, Fields II has totaled 79 tackles (leads the Big 12), three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, four QB hits, and two pass breakups. In short, he's been a very active member of the West Virginia defense which sits at No. 2 in the nation.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to take place on January 30, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST in Mobile, Alabama.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers Lose DB to the Transfer Portal

West Virginia corner enters the transfer portal

Christopher Hall

Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Some interesting matchups projected for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Long Snapper Signs with Dolphins

Former WVU long snapper signs with the Dolphins practice squad

Christopher Hall

Scenarios for West Virginia to Reach Big 12 Championship Game

West Virginia needs some help but can play its way to the Big 12 title game

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

We take a look at former WVU greats in week 10 of the NFL

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons balled out on Saturday vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Tough news for the promising young tackle

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

The Mountaineer safety put on a show this past Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs TCU

Grading how the Mountaineer defense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU LB Tony Fields II on Pace to Win the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year

The Arizona transfer has been lights out this season for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan