West Virginia LB Tony Fields II Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

Tuesday evening, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, announced that West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II has accepted his invite to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Fields transferred into the West Virginia program late in the summer from Arizona where he was an all-conference performer. He has slid right into the Mountaineer defense and has become one of the most valuable and reliable players in the Big 12 Conference. Through the first eight games of the season, Fields II has totaled 79 tackles (leads the Big 12), three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, four QB hits, and two pass breakups. In short, he's been a very active member of the West Virginia defense which sits at No. 2 in the nation.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is set to take place on January 30, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST in Mobile, Alabama.

