West Virginia LB Trey Lathan Plans to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report
Both of West Virginia's starting linebackers entering the season are set to move on from the program. Josiah Trotter entered the transfer portal shortly after Neal Brown's firing and recently committed to Missouri.
Wednesday afternoon, Max Olson of ESPN reports that redshirt sophomore Trey Lathan plans to enter the portal as well.
In 13 games this season, Lathan recorded 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Last year, Lathan got out to a red-hot start after beating out Jairo Faverus for the starting gig, immediately becoming one of the best blitzing linebackers in the Big 12. His season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a knee injury in the win over TCU. Lathan pieced together a strong 2024 campaign but had his fair share of struggles in pass coverage.
Lathan will have two years of eligibility remaining.
