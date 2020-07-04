West Virginia Linebacker Makes Name Change

Heading into the 2020 season, West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler is looking to become one of the best defenders in the Big 12. Last season, he finished as the team's second leading tackler, racking up 72 stops along with 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

When the 2020 season officially kicks off, you will notice something a little different with Chandler, that being the name on the back of his jersey (Chandler-Semedo), per the team's site.

Another possible change to Chandler-Semedo's jersey is his number. Although no official updates have been made on the team roster regarding jersey numbers, it appears he may be rocking No. 7 this season after wearing No. 35 during his first two years in Morgantown.

Chandler-Semedo recently posted this picture on his Facebook profile and made it his profile picture.

What kind of season are you expecting from Josh Chandler-Semedo in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

