MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Linebacker Makes Name Change

Schuyler Callihan

Heading into the 2020 season, West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler is looking to become one of the best defenders in the Big 12. Last season, he finished as the team's second leading tackler, racking up 72 stops along with 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

When the 2020 season officially kicks off, you will notice something a little different with Chandler, that being the name on the back of his jersey (Chandler-Semedo), per the team's site.

Another possible change to Chandler-Semedo's jersey is his number. Although no official updates have been made on the team roster regarding jersey numbers, it appears he may be rocking No. 7 this season after wearing No. 35 during his first two years in Morgantown.

Chandler-Semedo recently posted this picture on his Facebook profile and made it his profile picture.

Screen Shot 2020-07-04 at 8.02.28 AM

What kind of season are you expecting from Josh Chandler-Semedo in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TBT Times Have Been Released as a Pair of Mountaineer Await Their Chance

One Mountaineer tips off this weekend while another waits

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Snubbed in Early Big 12 Power Rankings

West Virginia men's basketball team doesn't see much love in early Big 12 Power Rankings

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

2021 DE T.J. Sanders Puts WVU in Top 4

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for South Carolina defensive end

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Alec Sinkfield in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Posts Workout Video

The Mountaineers big man is preparing for a big sophomore season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

How Would West Virginia Fare in Newly Realigned Mid-American Conference?

Taking a look at a completely jumbled conference realignment

Schuyler Callihan

by

crreedjr

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ali Jennings in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Continues International Flavor With Latest Commitment

The Mountaineers continue overseas recruiting success

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mtneerfan

The Mountaineers By The Numbers: No. 6

A series detailing the best Mountaineers to wear every jersey number

Daniel Woods

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Noah Guzman in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia safety Noah Guzman can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

James K. McClelland