West Virginia Newcomer Brings an Abdul Carter-Like Presence Off the Edge
West Virginia's defense is under major construction, and one of the main things new defensive coordinator Zac Alley is concerned about is the pass rush production. If you can't get pressure on the quarterback, then you're in big trouble, especially in this league.
Most of WVU's leaders in the sack department have departed, such as T.J. Jackson, Sean Martin, Trey Lathan, Tyrin Bradley, Fatorma Mulbah, and Josiah Trotter. Hammond Russell IV returns as the leader with three, and behind him is Asani Redwood with one.
Fortunately for Alley, he was able to land a massive commitment out of the transfer portal back in the winter by way of former UTSA star Jimmori Robinson. In his final season with the Roadrunners, Robinson tallied 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.
He was recently rated the 70th-best transfer this offseason by ESPN's Max Olson.
"According to ESPN Research, Robinson had the second-best edge pressure rate among FBS starters (19.2%) last season behind only Penn State's Abdul Carter," Olson said. "Robinson is arguably the biggest gem of the Mountaineers' massive roster rebuild this offseason under coach Rich Rodriguez. He represents a critically important portal win for this program and should quickly emerge as one of the Big 12's most effective pass rushers in 2025."
