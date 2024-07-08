West Virginia's Odds to Make the College Football Playoff
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes his team can achieve something this season that would be a first in program history - reach the College Football Playoff.
Simply based on the format expanding from a four-team field to twelve, WVU's chances are already significantly higher than in year's past. In the previous format, the Mountaineers would have had to win 10 or more games (maybe even 11 or more) and win the Big 12 Conference championship. Now, that's not the case. There could be years where you may not play for the title game in Arlington, but still find a way into the CFP, although unlikely. Making it to the Big 12 championship could be enough to get you in that top 12, assuming you don't get there with an 8-4 record.
As you would expect, West Virginia is considered a long shot to clinch a berth in the CFP with +1500 odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
They currently have the same odds as Big 12 foe TCU, but have longer odds than Appalachian State (+1400), UTSA (+1300), Tulane (+1000), and Memphis (+600). How so? The highest ranked Group of Five conference champion will punch their ticket. West Virginia has the ninth-best odds among Big 12 schools, checking in behind Utah (+260), Kansas State (+310), Kansas (+700), Arizona (+950), Oklahoma State (+950), Texas Tech (+950), Iowa State (+950), and UCF (+1100).
