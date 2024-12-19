West Virginia Offensive Tackle Johnny Williams IV Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia's offensive line continues to be ravaged by departures as now, offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV is entering the transfer portal.
Williams appeared in twelve of West Virginia's 13 games this season, and on a couple of occasions, he was significant snaps, filling in for All-American Wyatt Milum when injured in the Penn State and Iowa State games. He also saw the majority of snaps during the team's bowl game against Memphis earlier this week.
There's no telling if Williams would have started for West Virginia in 2025 under Rich Rodriguez, but he would have had the most experience at the position and would have certainly been in the mix. With his departure, the Mountaineers have lost their top seven contributors along the offensive line as Williams joins Wyatt Milum, Tomas Rimac (portal), Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Malone, and Sullivan Weidman (portal).
He will have three year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU RB CJ Donaldson Set to Enter the Transfer Portal
Talented West Virginia Freshman WR DayDay Farmer Plans to Enter Portal, Per Report
When Will WVU Start Landing Transfers? Why a Patient Approach is Likely for Rich Rod
Rich Rodriguez Will Silence the Critics and Win Big Again at West Virginia