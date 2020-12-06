West Virginia/Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

Sunday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's final game of the season vs Oklahoma will kickoff at noon EST on ABC.

West Virginia is coming off of a disappointing 42-6 loss to No. 9 Iowa State, while Oklahoma survived a little bit of a scare from Baylor in a 27-14 win. The game was never really in doubt for the Sooners, but the Bears gave them everything they had and slowed them down offensively. Watching that game, should have provided some hope that West Virginia's defense can bounce back at home and have similar success to what Baylor had this past weekend.

The Mountaineers will be hoping to secure their first win against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012.

