West Virginia OL Sullivan Weidman Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sullivan Weidman is entering the transfer portal. He appeared in all 13 games this season for the Mountaineers, seeing action mostly on special teams and some snaps here and there as a depth piece at guard.
Considering both of West Virginia's starting guards are graduating, it is a little surprising to see Weidman enter now versus potentially after spring ball and see where he stands on the depth chart under the new coaching staff.
Coming out of high school, Weidman selected the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and many others.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
