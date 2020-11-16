SI.com
West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard announced on Instagram that he will be having season-ending surgery on his shoulder tomorrow morning.

Hubbard transferred to West Virginia from Virginia back in late July and did not receive his waiver to play this fall until after the start of the regular season in early October.

Hubbard will provide depth at either tackle spot for West Virginia in the future, which is a position that looks promising with Brandon Yates, Briason Mays, and 2021 incoming freshman Wyatt Milum. Hubbard (6'5", 335 lbs) will battle for a starting spot next fall, but at the very least, he should be in the offensive line rotation. 

