West Virginia Opens as Big Home Underdogs to Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) will be closing out their 2020 home slate this Saturday in a primetime matchup with No. 14 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) coming to town.

The oddsmakers out in Las Vegas opened Oklahoma as a 10-point favorite over the Mountaineers who own a perfect 4-0 home record this season. With that said, West Virginia is still in search of its first win vs the Sooners since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Oklahoma Trends

Oklahoma is 6-2 ATS.

Oklahoma is 2-1 ATS on the road.

The total has went OVER in 2 of Oklahoma's 3 road games.

Oklahoma is 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games vs West Virginia.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-2-1 ATS.

West Virginia is 4-0-1 ATS at home.

The total has gone OVER in 3 of West Virginia's 5 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of West Virginia's last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in each of West Virginia's last six games vs Oklahoma.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.