SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Opens as Big Home Underdogs to Oklahoma

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) will be closing out their 2020 home slate this Saturday in a primetime matchup with No. 14 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) coming to town. 

The oddsmakers out in Las Vegas opened Oklahoma as a 10-point favorite over the Mountaineers who own a perfect 4-0 home record this season. With that said, West Virginia is still in search of its first win vs the Sooners since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012. 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Oklahoma Trends

Oklahoma is 6-2 ATS.

Oklahoma is 2-1 ATS on the road.

The total has went OVER in 2 of Oklahoma's 3 road games.

Oklahoma is 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games vs West Virginia.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-2-1 ATS.

West Virginia is 4-0-1 ATS at home.

The total has gone OVER in 3 of West Virginia's 5 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of West Virginia's last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in each of West Virginia's last six games vs Oklahoma.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020-21 Record Predictions for West Virginia Men's Basketball

The Mountaineer Maven staff has high expectations for Bob Huggins' squad this year

Schuyler Callihan

by

Blewis1926

Updated Bowl Projections for West Virginia

See where the experts believe the Mountaineers will go bowling this season.

Schuyler Callihan

Projecting the West Virginia Basketball Starting Lineup and Rotation

The Mountaineers are loaded with talent and depth for the new season

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Opens Season vs. South Dakota State Wednesday Evening

The West Virginia Mountaineers tip-off the season on Wednesday at 7:00 pm

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Jevon Carter's Strong End to the Season Pays Off

Phoenix Suns guard and former Mountaineer great Jevon Carter signs a multiyear multimillion-dollar contract

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Time and TV set for Oklahoma, West Virginia

Kickoff for West Virginia and Oklahoma has been set

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Offer Ohio Defensive Lineman

The West Virginia coaching staff continues to leave their imprint on the Buckeye State, offering physical defensive end

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Dips Into the Buckeye State for Latest 2022 Offer

Neal Brown and the Mountaineer coaching staff sends offer out to 2022 Ohio offensive lineman

Christopher Hall

Crossover Classic Changes WVU's Opening Round Opponent.......Again

The Mountaineers have to reset their preparation once again

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Big 12 Score Predictions: Week 12

Predicting who will come away victorious this week in the Big 12

Schuyler Callihan