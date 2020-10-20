West Virginia Opens as Road Favorites vs Texas Tech

Following the Mountaineers' domination of Kansas, West Virginia opens up as a three point road favorite over Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is coming off of a bye week after falling 31-15 to Iowa State the week before. The Red Raiders are on a three-game skid after opening up their season with a 35-33 victory over Houston Baptist. Despite the 0-3 start in Big 12 play, Matt Wells' team has been competitive. They held the lead late vs Texas and ended up on the wrong side of a 63-56 shootout and then lost to a really good Kansas State team by 10 prior to their most recent loss to Iowa State. Texas Tech is widely regarded as a rebuilding team that doesn't have much to play for this season, but they will give a lot of teams, West Virginia included, their best shot.

A look inside the trends:

West Virginia

WVU is 2-1-1 ATS.

The OVER has hit twice in WVU's 4 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of WVU's last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of WVU's last 8 Big 12 games.

West Virginia is 5-1 in their last 6 vs Texas Tech straight up.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech is 1-3 ATS.

Texas Tech is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

Texas Tech is 1-6 in their last 7 games straight up.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of the last 6 meetings with WVU.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of the last 13 games when Texas Tech is an underdog.

West Virginia and Texas Tech are set to kick at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

