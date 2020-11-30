West Virginia Opens as Underdog to Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3) will be hitting the road for the final time this Saturday when they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2, 7-1). The Mountaineers are still in search of their first road win of the season and it won't come easy against the Big 12's top team. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened Iowa State as a 6.5 point favorite over the Mountaineers with the projected total sitting at 48.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

West Virginia Trends

West Virginia is 5-2-1 ATS.

West Virginia is 1-2 ATS on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of West Virginia's last 13 games.

West Virginia is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games vs Iowa State.

West Virginia is 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games played in December.

Iowa State Trends

Iowa State is 5-4 ATS.

Iowa State is 3-2 ATS at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Iowa State's last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the last 6 games vs West Virginia.

Iowa State is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games in December.

