West Virginia Pursuing a Pair of Tulsa Transfers

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

It's no secret that West Virginia could use a little help on the defensive side after playing a bunch of young, inexperienced guys in all three levels this past season. To get that help, WVU is hitting the transfer portal hard and recently offered two players who decided to transfer out of Tulsa.

Kenney Solomon played in 11 games this past season at defensive back for the Golden Hurricane, collecting 19 tackles two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a sack. He began his career at Tennessee as a versatile DB but flipped over to the offensive side as a receiver in 2020. Solomon didn't record any offensive stats and decided to transfer to Tulsa to go back to the defensive side full-time. Solomon also holds an offer from Cal.

The other offer went out to defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow, who has logged a serious amount of playing time and has been a key factor on Tulsa's defense each of the past three seasons. Goodlow has notched 103 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks for his career. He is also being pursued by Arizona State, Rutgers, Oklahoma State, SMU, Tulane, and TCU. Goodlow will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.