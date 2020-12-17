West Virginia QB Hits Transfer Portal

Moments ago, West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Trent Jackson announced on Twitter that he will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Jackson came to West Virginia in 2018 as a walk-on and has been a part of the Mountaineers' scout team during his three years on campus. This is probably a good move for him so that he can go somewhere that he will have an opportunity to play. As a senior at Kent Island High School in Stevensville, Maryland, Jackson tossed for 2,174 yards and was named to the All-Bayside Conference First Team.

In the spring of 2019, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continuously gave Jackson praise for the work he was putting in on the field and in the weight room. Brown specifically pointed out that Jackson threw the deep balls the best of any quarterback on the roster during a few of those 2019's spring practices, noting that the rest of them had to get better.

Jackson will now have the opportunity to potentially become a starting quarterback at the FCS or D-II level if he were to choose to go that route.

