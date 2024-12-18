West Virginia QB Ryder Burton to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia backup quarterback Ryder Burton announced Wednesday morning that he will be entering his name in the transfer portal.
Burton transferred in from BYU last offseason, giving the Mountaineers some insurance in the QB room behind Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol. He was viewed as someone who could be in the mix for the starting job down the road after Greene and Marchiol graduated, but with a new coaching staff coming in, he's hitting the portal again to find another opportunity.
During his senior year of high school at Springville in Utah, Burton threw for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning all-region first-team honors while being named Most Valuable Player in Region 9.
Burton will have three years of eligibility remaining. With his departure, this leaves the Mountaineers with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster - Nicco Marchiol and Khalil Wilkins. New head coach Rich Rodriguez is expected to address the depth of that room via the transfer portal.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Chad Scott Said Following the Loss to No. 25 Memphis
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Memphis 42, WVU 37
West Virginia's Comeback Falls Short in Frisco Bowl
Initial Thoughts: The Mountaineers Came to Play Despite the Circumstances