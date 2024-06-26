West Virginia Ranked in Phil Steele's Preseason Top 40
West Virginia's 9-4 2023 season took everyone by surprise, including most Mountaineer fans. This year, the Mountaineers won't be flying under the radar and will instead be viewed as one of the handful of favorites to make it to Arlington for the Big 12 Conference championship game.
College Football guru Phil Steele is one of the many believers in West Virginia this season, giving them a preseason ranking of 35th nationally. That puts them sixth in the Big 12 behind only Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Arizona. He believes WVU is one or two road upsets away from truly being in contention for the Big 12 title.
Phil Steele's College Football 2024 preview magazine is now available for purchase in both print and digital.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Milan Puskar Stadium Not Featured in College Football 25's Toughest Places to Play
WVU's ESPN FPI Ranking, Projected Win Total, Chances to Win Big 12 + More
Will Pat McAfee Be a Part of ESPN's College GameDay in 2024?