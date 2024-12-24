West Virginia Receives Commitment from Jax State TE Transfer Jacob Barrick
The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick Monday evening and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Martinsburg, WV native spent three years at Jacksonville State and recorded nine receptions for 102 yards the last two seasons.
Barrick was a first team all-state selection as a senior at Martinsburg High School after he hauled in 38 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.
Barrick’s commitment marks the third transfer from Jacksonville State since Rich Rodriguez returned to Morgantown after spending three seasons at Jax State.
