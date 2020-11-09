West Virginia Report Card: Offense vs Texas

The Mountaineers fell short in Austin this past Saturday and you can place a lot of the blame on the offense for just scoring 13 points. Let's take a look at how the unit graded out.

QB Jarret Doege: B

Once again, I thought Jarret Doege played well under duress and didn't make any mistakes that cost his team any points. He looked confident in his throws and seemed to be in a good rhythm early on. He missed on a couple of throws down the field and maybe underthrew the deep ball to Winston Wright Jr., but I can't really knock him too much. He played well enough to win.

Running backs: D-

The only reason I'm not giving an F is because I think a lot of this is on the offensive line and partial to Leddie Brown not being 100%. At the end of the day, 1.7 yards per carry isn't going to cut it especially when you're offense is designed to operate through the rushing attack. Alec Sinkfield has to be more dependable and can't have these games where his yards match his carries.

Wide receivers: B

Winston Wright Jr. dropped a touchdown in the back of the end zone but aside from that, there wasn't very many drops from what I have in my notes. Guys like Isaiah Esdale and T.J. Simmons both showed out and might have earned a bigger role in the offense moving forward. Four receivers had over 50 yards and five receivers had at least four receptions. The depth is starting to improve as the season goes along and that's a good problem to have.

Tight ends: C-

Mike O'Laughlin and T.J. Banks were non-existent in the passing game this week and were just okay in run blocking. We've seen that these two tight ends play a big part in the offense's success and they'll need a big bounce-back performance next week vs TCU.

Offensive line: F

Two passes were knocked down at the line of scrimmage, multiple penalties committed by the line, and several missed assignments are the result of this grade. Not to mention, the line got little to no push up front which hindered the run game severely.

