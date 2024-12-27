West Virginia Reportedly Hiring Jack Bicknell Jr. as Offensive Line Coach
West Virginia is finalizing a deal to hire Jack Bicknell Jr. as the team's next offensive line coach, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.
Bicknell Jr., 61, took a year off from coaching this past season after spending one year as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin. He spent one year on the same staff as Rich Rodriguez while at Ole Miss in 2019, where Rich Rod was the offensive coordinator for Matt Luke.
Bicknell has nearly 40 years of coaching experience and even dipped his toes into the NFL space from 2009-15, spending time with the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Miami Dolphins.
From 1999-2006, Bicknell served as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, where he went 43-52. Other schools he's coached at include New Hampshire, Boston College, Auburn, Louisville, and North Carolina.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Important Offseason Dates & Windows for Recruiting + Transfer Portal
Jevon Carter Gets Red Hot, Sets Season-High in Bulls' High Scoring Affair with Hawks
How Did West Virginia Do in the Portal in 2024? Evaluating All 13 Transfers
WVU Loses Talented Young Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal