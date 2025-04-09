West Virginia Running Back Set Trae'von Dunbar to Enter Transfer Portal
The West Virginia running back room will look pretty different the next time the Mountaineers take the practice field. LJ Turner is no longer with the team, and now, redshirt freshman Trae'von Dunbar is set to enter his name into the transfer portal.
"I am extremely grateful for my time at West Virginia, But with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility," Dunbar announced in a post on X.
Dunbar did not tally any stats in his one and only season in Morgantown but figured to be in the rotation this season had the previous coaching staff stayed in place. Coming out of Midland Valley High School in Graniteville, SC, Dunbar chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.
As a senior, Dunbar put up videogame-like numbers, rushing for 3,051 yards and 42 touchdowns on 272 carries.
With Dunbar and Turner now gone, this leaves West Virginia with Jahiem White, Tye Edwards, Diore Hubbard, Clay Ash, and Judah Price at running back.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Makes Top Five for the Country's Best Three-Point Shooter
West Virginia Wide Receiver Dom Collins is Entering the Transfer Portal
Ofri Naveh Reportedly Set to Leave West Virginia, Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka to Enter Transfer Portal