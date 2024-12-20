West Virginia Safety Jaheem Joseph Entering Transfer Portal for Final Year of Eligibility
West Virginia's defense continues to open up roster spots as veteran safety Jaheem Joseph announced Friday afternoon that he will be entering the transfer portal.
Thank you, WVU Football, for an unforgettable year," Joseph posted on X. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of this historic program. To the players, coaches, and fans, thank you for your support! I’ll be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Proud alumni."
Joseph transferred into the program last offseason after spending the first four years of his career at Northwestern. In 13 games this season with the Mountaineers, Joseph totaled 40 tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception.
He becomes the seventh member of WVU's 2024 defense to enter the portal, joining LB Josiah Trotter, LB Trey Lathan, CB Ayden Garnes, CB TJ Crandall, S Josiah Jackson, and S Raleigh Collins III.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Wide Receiver Hudson Clement Enters Transfer Portal
Will Former WVU Head Coach Neal Brown Land a Job for the 2025 Season?
Kennesaw State TE Transfer Carson Kent Plans to Take Visit to West Virginia