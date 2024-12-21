Report: West Virginia Set to Hire Two Offensive Assistants
Rich Rodriguez is hoping to have the majority of his staff announced before Christmas, but probably won't have everyone in place until after the New Year.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, two roles are about to be filled as the Mountaineers are expected to hire Jacksonville State wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and tight ends/inside receivers coach Michael Nysewander.
Garrett first connected with Rodriguez in 2019 at Ole Miss, where he first entered coaching as a grad assistant. In 2020, he was named the wide receivers coach at West Virginia State, but due to COVID-19, their season was cut short. In 2021, Garrett reunited with Rodriguez at UL-Monroe, where he was a grad assistant on Terry Bowden's staff. He followed Rich Rod to Jax State and has been with him ever since.
Nysewander was a tight end at Alabama from 2014-15 and was a part of the Crimson Tide's national championship team. He spent three years as an analyst on Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss before joining Rodriguez at Jacksonville State.
The hires are not official as of Saturday morning, and roles have not been disclosed.
