West Virginia set to Hire William Green as Defensive Line Coach
According to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez will hire William Green as the defensive line coach.
Green follows Rodriguez after three seasons at Jacksonville State, in his second stint with the Gamecocks, and one season together at the University of Louisiana-Monroe in 2020, where he served under defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
Prior to his first stretch at Jax State, he was a graduate assistant at his alma mater Florida in 2016.
Green played for the Gators from 2008-11, seeing action in 53 games. He recorded 53 tackles, 11 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a career-best 21 tackles in his senior season. He was a member of Florida’s National Championship team as a freshman in 2008.
