OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Georgia State Kicker/Punter Transfer

Earlier this offseason, West Virginia kicker Casey Legg announced his retirement from football. A couple of weeks later, they found his potential replacement in former Georgia State kicker/punter Michael Hayes. Friday afternoon, Hayes officially signed with the Mountaineers.

The redshirt junior handled all the kicking duties last season. He was 11-14 on field goals, including hitting 5-6 from 40-49 (41, 45, 45, 47) yards and a career-long of 51 yards. Two of his three misses during the year were blocked.

Hayes' longest punt of 66 yards in 2021 but hit career-highs in punting average (42.1), fair catches (18), and punts inside the 20-yard line (17).

He is Georgia State's single-game record holder for extra point attempts, hitting 8-8 against North Carolina last season.

Hayes also ranks third in Georgia State program history in punting yards (6,848), punting average (41.5), and field goal percentage (80%).

Hayes will battle redshirt sophomore Danny King, redshirt junior Leighton Bechdel, and redshirt freshman RJ Kocan.

