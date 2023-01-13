Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Cornerback Transfer

The Mountaineers add to the cornerback room.

West Virginia's secondary gains some experience with the addition of former Kent State cornerback transfer, Montre Miller. 

Miller was a sought-after transfer, holding offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and several others.

He spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors. 

Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_16797705_168388579_lowres
Football

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs LSU Tight End Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
Gabrielle Robinson
WVU Womens Soccer

Robinson Drafted to KC Current

By Julia Mellett
Blue Orange Geometric Business Converence YouTube Thumbnail (8)
Football

Between The Eers: College Football is BROKEN

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams (8) catches the ball during warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WVU Misses out on USC WR Transfer

By Christopher Hall
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers associate head coach Larry Harrison watches during warmups before their game against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU Parts Ways with Men's Basketball Associate Head Coach Larry Harrison

By Christopher Hall
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.32.45 PM
Recruiting

WVU Adds Penn State Defensive Lineman

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Huggins Voices Frustration in Response to NCAA's Final Decision on Jose Perez

By Schuyler Callihan