OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Kent State Cornerback Transfer

West Virginia's secondary gains some experience with the addition of former Kent State cornerback transfer, Montre Miller.

Miller was a sought-after transfer, holding offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Cal, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and several others.

He spent four seasons at Kent State and developed into a quality starter for the Golden Flashes over the past two seasons, recording a combined 100 tackles, three sacks, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups while earning 2021 PFN’s First Team All-MAC honors.

Miller will have one year of eligibility remaining.

