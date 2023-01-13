OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs LSU Tight End Transfer

Christmas day, the West Virginia coaching staff received a big gift in the form of former LSU tight end Kole Taylor (6'7", 250 lbs) announcing his intentions to transfer into the program. Friday morning, he officially became a Mountaineer.

In three seasons at LSU, Taylor recorded 17 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. His production is spread throughout his career despite playing 13 of his 17 career games last season.

With Mike O'Laughlin in the transfer portal, Taylor will compete for the starting spot alongside Treylan Davis, who made five catches for 51 yards in 12 games this past season. Davis, however, is viewed more as a blocking tight end rather than a receiving threat.

Taylor has two years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.