OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer

The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.

Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia announced that former Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah (6'3", 296 lbs) has signed with the program.

Mulbah redshirted as a true freshman in 2020 before seeing action in six games the following year, making four tackles in limited snaps. This past season, Mulbah appeared in 13 games for the Nittany Lions, playing primarily on special teams.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native chose Penn State over Temple, UConn, UMass, Navy, Toledo, Bowling Green, and Buffalo coming out of high school.

Mulbah has two years of eligibility remaining.

