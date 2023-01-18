Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Tennessee State Defensive Line Transfer

The Mountaineers add to the defensive line room.

The West Virginia defensive line got a little stronger today with the addition of Davoan "DayDay" Hawkins of Tennessee State. Hawkins committed to the Mountaineers on January 8th and officially signed with the program Tuesday afternoon.

Hawkins began his career at the University of Kentucky, where he spent just one season before transferring to Tennessee State. Coming out of high school, Hawkins was a consensus three-star prospect out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, and held offers from Charlotte, Cincinnati, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Temple, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

During his three years at Tennessee State, Hawkins totaled 92 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Hawkins will have one year of eligibility remaining.

