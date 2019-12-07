West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread
West Virginia (7-0) vs St Johns (7-2) Time: Noon TV FS1
WVU is 20-17 all-time versus St. John's, 13-7 during Big East play. West Virginia won 10-straight before losing the last two meetings.
Bob Huggins is 4-2 all-time against the Red Storm.
WVU is 36-52 overall inside the Madison Square Garden, including 6-4 versus St. John's.
West Virginia is just 1-5 in the last six games at Madison Square Garden
2019 Florida L 66-56
2016 Virginia L 70-54
2015 NC State W 83-69
2012 UCONN L 71-67
2012 St John's L 78-62
2011 Marquette L 67-61