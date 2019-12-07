Mountaineer
West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia (7-0) vs St Johns (7-2) Time: Noon TV FS1

WVU is 20-17 all-time versus St. John's, 13-7 during Big East play. West Virginia won 10-straight before losing the last two meetings.

Bob Huggins is 4-2 all-time against the Red Storm.

WVU is 36-52 overall inside the Madison Square Garden, including 6-4 versus St. John's.

West Virginia is just 1-5 in the last six games at Madison Square Garden

2019 Florida L 66-56

2016 Virginia L 70-54

2015 NC State W 83-69

2012 UCONN L 71-67

2012 St John's L 78-62

2011 Marquette L 67-61

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

BREAKING: Darius Stills Makes Decision on NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan
Darius Stills has decided to stay for his senior year with the Mountaineers

George Campbell to Apply for Sixth Year of Eligibility

Schuyler Callihan
This could be big news for the Mountaineers in 2020

BREAKING: Jovani Haskins Has Entered Transfer Portal

Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia loses one to the portal

Brown Talks Social Media's Impact on Recruiting

Schuyler Callihan
Neal Brown offers his thoughts on what social media does for recruiting

Wayback Wednesday: Joe Herber Helps Kickoff the John Beilein Era

Daniel Woods
The Mountaineers pick up a huge upset to get the ball rolling for the legendary coach.

West Virginia Commit Named Prep Lineman of the Year

Schuyler Callihan
WVU commit honored as one of New Jersey's best

Expected Key Visitors for West Virginia This Weekend

Schuyler Callihan
It's a big recruiting weekend in Morgantown!

Five Biggest Questions for West Virginia This Off-season

Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers have a lot of question marks heading into 2020

West Virginia and St. John's Square up once Again Inside Madison Square Garden

Christopher Hall
The Mountaineers and Red Storm come together in the confines of Madison Square Garden.