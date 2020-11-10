SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Tackle Enters the Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

West Virginia tackle and redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu announced via Twitter that he had entered the transfer portal. 

"West Virginia has been my home for the past several years and truly is almost heaven. Coming in at 17 years old, this state taught me how to truly grow from a boy to a man. I love this state & Mountaineer nation will always be my family. With that in mind, I would like to announce that I am currently entering the transfer portal. I am very thankful for the lessons and memories I created with my brothers on and off the field here in West Virginia. I am excited for what God has in store!"

The Alpharetta, Georgia native was part of the 2018 class. 

Uzebu earned the starting left tackle job during fall camp this year but was suspended for the season opener against Eastern Kentucky before returning to the top of the depth chart for the Big 12 conference opener at Oklahoma State. 

However, Brandon Yates took over the starting role the following week, and Uzebu hasn't made an appearance in the game since the third game of the season against Baylor. 

