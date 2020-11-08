West Virginia, TCU Slated for Noon

The Big 12 Conference announced the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon and will be televised on FOX.

West Virginia is coming off a gut-wrenching loss to No. 22, Texas, while TCU cruised to a 34-18 win over Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers hold a 5-4 in the all-time series versus the Horned Frogs and have won the last three of the four meetings.

