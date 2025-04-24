West Virginia Tight End Jackson Accuardi Transfers to South Dakota
One of the several players who departed the West Virginia football program after spring ball was class of 2025 tight end signee Jackson Accuardi.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez mentioned several times throughout the spring that hard conversations and decisions would have to take place, including with a number of young guys who just arrived in the winter.
The reason for Accuardi's departure has not been publicized by him or the staff, so out of respect for the player, we will not dive into the reasoning, which goes for every other spring departure. He could have been asked to look around or perhaps he thought it was in his best interest to do so.
On Wednesday evening, Accuardi announced his commitment to South Dakota.
Coming out of high school, Accuardi chose West Virginia over offers from Central Michigan, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, and a few others. As a senior, he caught 23 passes for 296 yards and seven touchdowns.
Accuardi will have five years to play four.
West Virginia's tight end room currently consists of Noah Braham, Colin McBee, Jacob Barrick, Greg Genross, and Grayson Barnes, a Northern Illinois transfer who recently committed.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Product Ivan McCartney Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job
Ex-WVU Signee Trent MacLean Picks New School
Former WVU G Joseph Yesufu is Heading into Coaching